Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Douglas Strachan Chartered Architect
Architects in Dalkeith
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Douglas Strachan is a Midlothian Architect with a passion for high-quality design in residential architecture, property development and sustainable regeneration. We enjoy helping with alterations and extensions and have particular expertise with listed buildings and development in conservation areas.

    Our team provides friendly and straightforward architectural services; from measured surveys and designs, through planning permission and building warrant applications, to the drafting of construction details and oversight of building work.

    We are excited to work on a range of projects throughout Edinburgh, Midlothian and beyond, whilst remaining committed to our work in the community.

    Services
    architectural design
    Service areas
    • Midlothain
    • Edinbrugh
    • Aberdeenshire
    • Dalkeith
    Address
    79 High Street
    EH22 1JA Dalkeith
    United Kingdom
    +44-1316639735 www.douglasstrachan.com

    Reviews

    Gordon Brown
    Really glad I went with Douglas and his team! Superior service, friendly and efficient. Thanks again guys!
    about 5 years ago
    peter saunders
    I wish I hadn’t asked Douglas Strachan to provide architectural services. I had hoped the large amount of money I paid him would result in a friendly and straightforward service however my experience was sincerely painful. Douglas applied for planning permission when he didn’t need to (permitted planning) telling me that the application was big enough to check however failed to forward on the building warrant form and CCNP letter telling me that the job was too small to provide that information. As a result the planning department weren’t told we started building and that has caused me problems when applying for a completion certificate.
    almost 5 years ago
    Paterson ATV
    Douglas Strachan and his team have recently provided me with both detailed plans and exploratory concept sketches for different elements of the same project. The project involves the refurbishment of a listed building and an element of new construction to create a mixed use site which has a lot of elements to consider including it being considerate of the town centre site with all its historic references, commercially viable and aesthetically pleasing not only to me as the client but the local community. The process of working with Douglas has been an interesting and enjoyable one that has resulted in a set of drawings that have both captured my initial concept for the project and also introduced new ideas and a fresh perspective to the design. Douglas has sorted the statutory consents for the first phase of the project and we have just received the formal building warrant documents so we can now move forward and turn the initial concepts into reality. I am really looking forward to working with Douglas as he helps manage the project as the first stage goes on site very soon.
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element