Hollys House
Furniture & Accessories in London
    • Holly's House is a retail space and online shop which sells an eclectic range of furniture and home wares.

    We showcase modern, designer furniture pieces alongside vintage one-offs and smaller items which are ideal for original gifts. Each item in the shop has been handpicked from different designers and artists around the globe, and we hope you will love them as much as we do! Holly's House also offers an interior design and styling service...we basically live and breathe everything interior-related!

    Services
    Retail, Interior Design, and Styling
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    283 New Kings Road
    SW6 4RD London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077362222 www.hollys-house.com
