Holly's House is a retail space and online shop which sells an eclectic range of furniture and home wares.

We showcase modern, designer furniture pieces alongside vintage one-offs and smaller items which are ideal for original gifts. Each item in the shop has been handpicked from different designers and artists around the globe, and we hope you will love them as much as we do! Holly's House also offers an interior design and styling service...we basically live and breathe everything interior-related!