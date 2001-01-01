Your browser is out-of-date.

Omni Security Services Ltd
Other Businesses in Huntingdon
Reviews (5)
    • Established in 2001, Omni Security Services are a trusted & reliable security company proudly serving businesses across London, Huntington & the surrounding area. We provide a wide range of high quality services including security guards, guard dogs, event security and retail security for businesses across London.

    Services
    • security services
    • Manned Guards
    • Search dogs
    • Emergency Alarm Response
    • Mobile Security Patrols
    • Key holding services
    • Lock & unlock alarms
    • Event Security
    • Crowd Control
    • Retail Security
    Service areas
    Huntingdon
    Address
    6 Avro Court, Ermine Business Park
    PE29 6XS Huntingdon
    United Kingdom
    +44-1480580111 www.omnisecurity.co.uk

    Reviews

    Silas Dodoo
    about 4 years ago
    Charles Dam
    Very efficient
    over 2 years ago
    Arsalan Ghazi
    Good office nice staff.
    almost 6 years ago
