Happenstance Workshop
Furniture & Accessories in London
Projects

    • Shelving System, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop Living roomStorage
    Shelving System, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop BedroomWardrobes & closets Plywood White
    Shelving System, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop Living roomStorage
    Shelving System
    Birch Ply fitted furniture and accessories , Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Birch Ply fitted furniture and accessories , Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Birch Ply fitted furniture and accessories , Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop Living roomStorage
    Birch Ply fitted furniture and accessories
    SACK, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop Dining roomTables
    SACK, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop Living roomStorage
    SACK, Happenstance Workshop Happenstance Workshop KitchenTables & chairs
    SACK

    Happenstance Workshop is a design company, focusing on quality eco-effective products.

    The studio team has ideals that are honest, sustainable and fair. The products are worth their value and are intended to last, whilst also being fun. Care for materials and process is important, all of the products have a story that involves the making, the material and its use.

    Happenstance Workshop balances modern techniques with traditional, from compression moulding plastic to getting the hand planes out on a piece of Canadian Maple.

    Most importantly, Happenstance Workshop is about people, which is why we have developed products that allow for modification, easy repair and user return of waste.

    Services
    Furniture & homeware: Set products as well as custom projects
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    Happenstance Workshop
    SE8 4SA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7530213401 happenstanceworkshop.com
