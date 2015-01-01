Happenstance Workshop is a design company, focusing on quality eco-effective products.

The studio team has ideals that are honest, sustainable and fair. The products are worth their value and are intended to last, whilst also being fun. Care for materials and process is important, all of the products have a story that involves the making, the material and its use.

Happenstance Workshop balances modern techniques with traditional, from compression moulding plastic to getting the hand planes out on a piece of Canadian Maple.

Most importantly, Happenstance Workshop is about people, which is why we have developed products that allow for modification, easy repair and user return of waste.