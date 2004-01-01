Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Castrads Ltd
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Stockport
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • French living, Castrads Ltd Castrads Ltd Classic style living room
    French living, Castrads Ltd Castrads Ltd Classic style living room
    French living, Castrads Ltd Castrads Ltd Classic style living room
    +6
    French living

    Castrads is a family-run business based near Manchester, England. We've been trading as Castrads since 2004, but our experience in the cast iron radiator industry dates right back to 1986.

    We produce artisan cast iron radiators right here in England and sell direct to our customers; there are no middlemen between us and you. We import loose radiator sections direct from the foundry, which are then carefully  assembled by our team of engineers to build up a complete radiator that's the exact length and heat requirement that you need.

    After rigorously testing every radiator at high pressure until it's guaranteed leak-free, our expert team of finishing technicians carefully prepare and paint the radiators in the customer's choice of colour.

    We've invested heavily in high-tech two-pack paint, which guarantees a tough and durable finish with minimal odour on first operation, and also in a very fine suite of industry-leading spray booths.

    We sell premium radiators, and we know it's the finishing touches that count.

    Service areas
    UK and & worldwide
    Address
    1 Kenwood Road
    SK5 6PH Stockport
    United Kingdom
    +44-1614399350 www.castrads.com

    Reviews

    Judy Eccleston
    Very helpful service
    25 days ago
    Happy Home Energy Efficiency
    Fantastic - heating as art! Stunning designs / finishes and great customer service.
    3 months ago
    Sandra Butcher
    Very helpful and friendly staff, lovely good quality products.
    4 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element