A bit about us ...........

Vintage Apple Crates sell genuinely used rustic apple crates, vintage fruit trays and bulk bins. Our new product line now includes furniture items made entirely from up-cycled Vintage Apple Crates including, fitted shelf units, wedding signs, flower boxes, crate lids and much more.

Vintage apple crates is part of the Salvatori Group of Companies, a family business that has been running for over 80 years. As part of our fruit trading business we often come across apple trays, crates and bins which we buy our apples in and now sell on to the public.

All are crates, trays and bins are genuine and have been used by us to transport fruit. They can be collected from us or we can arrange delivery via parcel carrier or on our own pallet network. We have done our best to allow for as many options as possible in our online shop but if you can't see what you want or you can't get a postage quote please do contact us and we will be happy to help you.