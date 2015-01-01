Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Timotay Playscapes
Designers in Northamptonshire
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes Classic style garden
    Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes Classic style garden
    Garden playground, Timotay Playscapes Timotay Playscapes GardenSwings & play sets
    +7
    Garden playground

    At Timotay we pride ourselves on creating inspiring and innovative natural and sensory environments that allow children to develop through play. We offer a fully managed service; from design consultation through to high quality craftsmanship, installation and after-care to meet our client’s expectations and deliver a premium playground experience time after time.

    Services
    • Design & Construction of Domestic & Educational Outdoor Play Gardens
    • Bespoke Outdoor Playground Products
    Service areas
    • Outdoor Play Equipment
    • Children's Play Equipment
    • garden design
    • Outdoor Landscaping
    • Special Needs Gardens
    • Northamptonshire
    Company awards
    BALI Award 2008—Grove Shool
    Address
    Crispin House, 14 Hinwick Road, Wollaston
    NN29 7QT Northamptonshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1933665151 www.timotayplayscapes.co.uk
      Add SEO element