Architecture for London
Architects in London
    • Holland Park House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Built-in kitchens
    Holland Park House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Stairs
    Holland Park House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern bathroom
    Holland Park House
    Bethnal Green House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern kitchen
    Bethnal Green House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern kitchen
    Bethnal Green House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern houses
    Bethnal Green House
    Highgate House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern living room
    Highgate House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern living room
    Highgate House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern living room
    Highgate House
    Islington House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern living room
    Islington House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern living room
    Islington House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern style bedroom
    Islington House
    Barnsbury House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Terrace house
    Barnsbury House, Architecture for London Architecture for London
    Barnsbury House
    Georgian House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Georgian House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Classic style living room
    Georgian House, Architecture for London Architecture for London Modern bathroom
    Georgian House
    We are award winning, RIBA Chartered Architects and designers, dedicated to the creation of sustainable buildings and places. Architecture for London has a portfolio of unique residential projects that are finely crafted to our clients’ requirements. Our work includes both new build houses and alterations to existing homes, from London house extensions and basements to lofts and garden rooms. Each provides inspiring, light filled spaces for living and entertaining.

    We have extensive experience with heritage properties, where there is often a need to balance sensitive refurbishment with carefully considered contemporary extensions. Projects are designed holistically with architecture, landscape, joinery and interiors each interlocking to form a coherent whole.

    We can achieve Passivhaus standards with dramatically improved thermal performance, creating warmer and more comfortable homes.

    Our residential projects are widely recognised, with recent shortlistings in the AJ Small Projects, AJ Retrofit and NLA Don’t Move Improve awards.

    Services
    Architectural Services
    Service areas
    London
    Company awards
    • BD Young Architect of the Year shortlist
    • PHI Certified Passivhaus Designer
    • RIBAJ Rising Stars
    • BD Housing Architect of the Year Award shortlist
    • AJ Small Projects Award shortlist
    • AJ Retrofit Award shortlist
    • NLA Don’t Move Improve Award shortlist
    Address
    3-5 Bleeding Heart Yard
    EC1N 8SJ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2036374236 architectureforlondon.com

    Reviews

    David Parker
    AFL provide great Dynamic design and provide excellent architectural services from conception to completion. A young and energised architectural practice
    10 months ago
    Richard Cooke
    I used AFL as a consultant on materials to be used in my extension and renovation. I found them to be very helpful and knowledgeable, and highly professional. I'm kicking myself that I didn't find them sooner.
    about 1 year ago
    Lucy Redgrave
    As a busy London building contractor, we work with many architectural practices and find AFL to be one of the most professional, thorough and straightforward firms to work with. We have worked with AFL on several interesting, high-spec projects (one of which was featured in Grand Designs magazine) and prioritise their tenders over others, as we value their projects so highly. AFL architects treat both clients and contractors with respect and fairness and deserve the excellent reputation they have within the industry. Get Turner Ltd would not hesitate in recommending Architecture For London as a first-class architectural practice with the right balance of practical expertise, design flair and focus on delivering exceptional results.
    over 4 years ago
