Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Top Kensington Cleaners
Gardeners in Kensington
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • The formula for the amazing constant success of the cleaning agency, named Top Kensington Cleaners, is the inexpensive services and the non stop willingness to conquer new heights in the prospering sanitizing business. Its latest achievement was the update of its techniques of cleaning along with the tools and other products the employees use in the daily work. The supplies were replaced with environment-friendly ones and the machines were substituted with more modern models. Now the cleaning procedures of this agency are not only delivered faster but they are also stronger and have even lower prices.

    Service areas
    Kensington
    Address
    239 Kensington High St
    W8 6SA Kensington
    United Kingdom
    +44-2034753584
      Add SEO element