MSL Interiors Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews (2)
    • We offer a comprehensive solution for clients looking to inject style and design into their offices or home offices. Bespoke and standard products are used to create an inspiring and fun space.

    We work with leading edge manufacturers and offer exceptional products that ensure your schemes stand out from the competition.

    Our team is on hand to talk you through the project and offer our expertise regardless of the size.

    We also have a sister domestic website that supplies a unique mix of home decor items at www.urban-icon.co.uk 

    Services
    • furniture procurement
    • Furniture Design
    • furniture supply
    • interior design service
    Service areas
    • UK
    • Europe
    • worldwide
    • London
    Company awards
    Members of SBID
    Address
    88 Wood Street
    EC2V 7RS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8455201100 www.msl-interiors.co.uk

    Reviews

    Maciej Baraniak
    Wide range of products and very professional service.
    almost 4 years ago
    Roby Karlsson
    Excellent service and highest quality products. My company ordered a reception desk at MSL and several acoustic booths. Mike and Jono were very helpful at all stages of the ordering and installation process. MSL Interiors is definitely worth recommending.
    over 2 years ago
