Norfolk Oak
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Fakenham
Reviews (7)
    Oak Worktops

    At Norfolk Oak we specialise in beautiful, solid hardwood joinery; bespoke kitchens, conservatories, wooden kitchen worktops, custom made furniture, doors and gates. Here in our Norfolk workshops, using the world's finest hardwoods, we design and manufacture to our clients' exact specifications.

    Services
    Bespoke wooden worktop custom made to design. Hardwood furniture & personalised gifts.
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Fakenham
    Address
    Hangar 4
    NR21 7JS Fakenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1328838866 www.norfolkoak.com

    Reviews

    Abbie Smithe
    Love my worktops and everything about them, but want to say particular thanks to the delivery driver. Whilst unloading, our cat jumped in the back of his van without anyone noticing. A couple of hours later we got a call from the office to say that the driver had a stowaway!! He finished his deliveries, with his new assistant, and then drove all the way back to Cheshire (haha we really do live in Cheshire) to drop the cat off with us again. What more can you say? Thanks
    about 5 years ago
    Helen Mossman
    I chose to use Norfolk oak as I had seen the superb quality product and service that my daughter had received from them. I chose the 'cherry' wood worktops and was not disappointed, they look fantastic and give the kitchen a 'warm' feel with the natural variation of gold and pink hues in the wood. I was on a limited time frame for delivery and Norfolk Oak responded and delivered my worktops in time to be fitted. I have since recommended them to friends who are thinking of upgrading their kitchens.
    almost 8 years ago
    Jesse Twitterings
    I urgently needed a great looking kitchen worktop for a new beach house that was due to receive its first holiday guests in just 2 week's time. Luckily I found Norfolk Oak on Google and liked the look of the wide boards used for the Oak Super Stave worktops. I was a little sceptical that they could deliver it within 10 days, but Victoria assured me that they could and was very helpful in ensuring that the design of the details around the oven and sink were just right. The worktop arrived in perfect condition on the agreed date and a few days later, after oiling, we fitted it perfectly without any problems. The quality is truly excellent and it looks great. Many thanks Victoria and the rest of the Norfolk Oak team.
    almost 8 years ago
