Pickwell Studios
Furniture & Accessories in Bolney
    • Cushions, Pickwell Studios Pickwell Studios
    Cushions

    Pickwell Studios, a family business run from our beautiful studio set in idyllic countryside in the heart of Sussex. Our inspiration comes mainly from our rural environment and with our combined passion and artistic flare for design and colour we have created an unusual, eclectic mix of products to brighten up both your world and your home. Our products consist of cushions, prints, greeting cards, accessories and bespoke pieces.
    'It's the accessories that make a house...

    ...Your Home'

    Service areas
    Bolney
    Address
    RH17 Bolney
    United Kingdom
    www.pickwellstudios.com
