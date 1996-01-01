Your browser is out-of-date.

paul fresh
Interior Architects in Saltaire, West Yorkshire
    interior design, architectural design and architectural services with experience since 1996 (as paul fresh since 2010) in both domestic and commercial sectors, having specialized in bar, nightclubs and restaurants, bespoke and high end residential and currently householder planning. a wealth of knowledge of all things spacial and the built environment.

    Services
    architectural services / interior architecture / interior design / architectural design
    Service areas
    • west yorkshire / uk wide / europe
    • saltaire, west yorkshire
    Address
    salts mill, victoria rd,
    BD18 3LA Saltaire, West Yorkshire
    United Kingdom
    www.paulinteriorarchitecture.co.uk
