CheapSuites
Bathroom accessories in Burnley
    • CheapSuites.co.uk seek to provide exceptional bathroom and home heating products at low, low prices.

    Whether it's traditionally styled decor or something with a modern twist, after you pay a visit to our amazing discount bathroom store your bathroom, cloakroom or en-suite will never be the same again.

    Our collection of stylish bathroom products features reliable showerstapsradiatorsheated towel rails and high quality bathroom suites, furniture and accessories, each of which can all be found on our easy to navigate website - and as we have no expensive showroom to pay for and everything we stock can be found online, you'll benefit from some of the lowest prices to be found anywhere on the web.

    Services
    Bathroom and Heating Sales
    Service areas
    Burnley
    Address
    Dawson Court
    BB11 5UB Burnley
    United Kingdom
    +44-3453736888 www.cheapsuites.co.uk
