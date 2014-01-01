Your browser is out-of-date.

Crestron
Other Businesses in Cobham
    • Crestron Showroom - Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, London, Crestron Crestron Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Crestron Showroom - Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, London, Crestron Crestron Modern kitchen
    Crestron Showroom - Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, London, Crestron Crestron Modern media room
    +7
    Crestron Showroom - Chelsea Harbour Design Centre, London

    For more than 40 years Crestron has been the world's leading manufacturer of advanced control and automation systems, innovating technology to simplify and enhance modern lifestyles and businesses.

    Services
    • Control
    • Media distribution and entertainment solutions for homes
    • businesses and yachts.
    Service areas
    worldwide
    Company awards
    • ITSA Awards—Best Showroom 2016
    • SVI Magazine Awards 2016—3 Golds, 3 Silver, 4 Bronze
    • Install Awards 2015—Residential Star Product Award
    • Design et al  Awards 2014 Winner—Best Home Cinema
    Address
    Munro House, Portsmouth Rd
    KT11 1TF Cobham
    United Kingdom
    +44-8458738787 www.crestroneurope.com
