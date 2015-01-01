Eat Sleep Live could be described as Britain’s best kept secret. Our highly skilled and passionate team craft individual pieces of furniture from historic British reclaimed wood.

The company was formed in 2004, when designer and founder Mark Godsell-Fletcher was unable to find high quality wooden furniture to rival the mass-produced flat-pack alternatives. So, Mark drew on the extensive skills and knowledge he had acquired and made a dining table from solid British reclaimed wood.

In realising there was great demand, Mark established Eat Sleep Live. He fondly remembers those early days with the single table design that he personally delivered throughout the length and breadth of the UK.



We recently celebrated our tenth anniversary and to commemorate we have opened a showroom in Nottingham city centre. As well as our unique modern rustic furniture we have also partnered with other like minded companies to showcase the best of British manufacturing. So visit us to see gorgeous furniture, upholstery, lighting and accessories, all handmade in Great Britain.