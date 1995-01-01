David Jenkins Design is an RIBA Chartered Architects Practice established in 1995 to provide high quality architectural design with a project management service for clients who seek design flair in specialist housing, commercial or community projects. Based in Mid Sussex, we serve country, coast and city clients and will provide personal, professional attention to your project.
- Services
- Services are available from measured surveys
- concept and detailed design with planning advice
- planning applications including listed buildings and Conervation Areas through to technical approvals and project management
- Service areas
- East Sussex
- West Sussex
- Kent
- Surrey
- Greater London Area
- Haywards Heath
- Company awards
- 2018—Highly Commended in the Residential Award Category at the 2018 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for extension to Grade II Listed 16th Century Farmhouse in West Sussex.
- 2015—Winner 2015 Sussex Heritage Award for Small Scale Residential Category for a major restoration and alteration scheme at a Grade II* Listed Country House in Sussex.
- 2013 - Hurstpierpoint Society Conservation & Design Awards for the design and conversion of the Parish Rooms.
- 2012 - Highly Commended in the Residential Award Category at the 2012 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for extension to Grade II Listed Farmhouse in West Sussex.
- 2007—Sussex Heritage Trust Award for Craftsmanship on conversion of Barn in West Sussex into a private dwelling with commended design.
- 2006 - Highly Commended in the Commercial Award Category at the 2006 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for Grade II* Listed Trading Boundaries, East Sussex.
- 2004 - Highly Commended in the Community Award Category at the 2004 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards for the design of the Step by Step School, East Grinstead.
- Address
-
The Architects Office, Gower Road
RH16 4PL Haywards Heath
United Kingdom
+44-1444484811 www.davidjenkinsdesign.co.uk