Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
XYZ Designers
Architects in Dubai
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Post Office Prototype , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist office buildings Bamboo
    Post Office Prototype , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist office buildings
    Post Office Prototype , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist office buildings
    +4
    Post Office Prototype
    The Island Bathroom , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist bathroom
    The Island Bathroom , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist bathroom
    The Island Bathroom , XYZ Designers XYZ Designers Minimalist bathroom
    +5
    The Island Bathroom

    Architecture, Interior design, and Urban design are the cores of our services.Apart from design concepts we also provide all documents required to obtain the necessary building permits.We generate detailed design solutions integrating urban, architectural, functional, technical, physical, ecological an economical issues. Furthermore we set up building specifications, assist the client in obtaining competitive bids and negotiated prices and administrate the building process.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior design consultancy
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    Jumeirah Lake Towers
    337153 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-43916801 www.xyzdesigners.com

    Reviews

    Rama A
    Highly recommended , proffessional architects
    7 months ago
    Maher Hammami
    almost 5 years ago
    Mohamad Harastani
    almost 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element