Architecture, Interior design, and Urban design are the cores of our services.Apart from design concepts we also provide all documents required to obtain the necessary building permits.We generate detailed design solutions integrating urban, architectural, functional, technical, physical, ecological an economical issues. Furthermore we set up building specifications, assist the client in obtaining competitive bids and negotiated prices and administrate the building process.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior design consultancy
- Service areas
- Dubai
- Address
-
Jumeirah Lake Towers
337153 Dubai
United Arab Emirates
+971-43916801 www.xyzdesigners.com