When you need quality chandeliers & lighting, friendly service and
competitive prices, Chandelier Shack is standing by to serve you today. We specialise in and offer one of the most complete lines of high quality, affordable lighting products, designed to accentuate your living space in timeless elegance.
- Services
- Chandelier & high quality lighting retailer
- Service areas
- United Kingdom and London
- Address
-
71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden
WC2H 9JQ London
United Kingdom
+44-2070787682 ChandelierShack.co.uk