Vanguard Storage Ltd
    • Vanguard Storage Ltd have offered cheap self-storage services since 1964, in the London and Manchester areas. Their storage units are ideal for students, businesses and homeowners alike.

    Services
    • cheap self storage
    • business storage
    • commercial storage
    • container storage
    • self storage
    • storage
    • storage services
    • student storage
    Service areas
    • east london
    • West London and Manchester
    Address
    Alperton Lane
    UB6 8AA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2089981000 www.vanguardstorage.co.uk

    Reviews

    max Andrews
    Very helpful and friendly staff, fairly priced and a great all round lockup. Would highly reccomend
    8 months ago
    Tony Butterfield
    Kevin on forklift was an absolute life saver today. Really really nice guy and nothing was to much effort.
    8 months ago
    Damien Andrews
    Great, friendly, efficient service. Kelly’s customer service was excellent and ensured the whole experience was a relaxed and straightforward affair. Very happy customer!
    6 months ago
