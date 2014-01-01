Vintage and Architectural is situated in the heart of the Cotswolds and was established in 2014 to bring together the best of our three established companies; Masco Architectural Salvage, The Old Radiator Company & The Vintage Floor Tile Company. With over 20 years experience and knowledge Vintage and Architectural is one of the largest suppliers of reclaimed and restored products with all of our products professionally refurbished in-house and ready to be enjoyed. We specialise in vintage and retro themed home improvement products offering a unique mix including vintage furniture,garden items, original baths with complementary accessories, old restored cast iron radiators, vintage floor tiles andtimber flooring. We supply products and advice to both private clients and commercial contractors and are happy to discuss individual requirements and take orders over the phone or in person at our large showroom in Gloucestershire.