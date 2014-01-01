Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vintage and Architectural
Furniture & Accessories in Stroud
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Radiators, Vintage and Architectural Vintage and Architectural HouseholdSmall appliances
    Radiators, Vintage and Architectural Vintage and Architectural HouseholdSmall appliances
    Radiators, Vintage and Architectural Vintage and Architectural HouseholdSmall appliances
    +4
    Radiators

    Vintage and Architectural is situated in the heart of the Cotswolds and was established in 2014 to bring together the best of our three established companies; Masco Architectural Salvage, The Old Radiator Company & The Vintage Floor Tile Company. With over 20 years experience and knowledge Vintage and Architectural is one of the largest suppliers of reclaimed and restored products with all of our products professionally refurbished in-house and ready to be enjoyed. We specialise in vintage and retro themed home improvement products offering a unique mix including vintage furniture,garden items, original baths with complementary accessories, old restored cast iron radiators, vintage floor tiles andtimber flooring. We supply products and advice to both private clients and commercial contractors and are happy to discuss individual requirements and take orders over the phone or in person at our large showroom in Gloucestershire.

    Service areas
    Stroud
    Address
    GL6 8PE Stroud
    United Kingdom
    +44-1285760886 vintageandarchitectural.co.uk
      Add SEO element