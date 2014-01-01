Owner and founder Michael Hilliard's reproduction framing, handmade and bespoke furniture stretches worldwide. His work includes the restoration for The Royal Collection and The Trophy Rooms at Windsor Castle, the framing for The Virgin and Child by Botticelli at the National Gallery Edinburgh and The Massacre of The Innocents by Rubens which, at the time, was the world's most expensive picture ever sold. The Perceval Designs collection decorates homes internationally and is all produced in the UK using traditional techniques.