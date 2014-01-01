Your browser is out-of-date.

Perceval Designs
Furniture & Accessories in Hitcham
    Lavenham coffee table - hessian and oak. Made to order by Perceval Designs
    Lavenham coffee table - hessian and oak. Made to order by Perceval Designs, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Living roomSide tables & trays
    Lavenham coffee table - hessian and oak. Made to order by Perceval Designs, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Living roomSide tables & trays
    Lavenham coffee table - hessian and oak. Made to order by Perceval Designs
    'Arts and Crafts Table Lamp'
    'Arts and Crafts Table Lamp', Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Dining roomLighting
    'Arts and Crafts Table Lamp', Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Classic style living room Copper/Bronze/Brass
    +2
    'Arts and Crafts Table Lamp'
    The 'Painted and Gilt Wardrobe' by Perceval Designs
    The 'Painted and Gilt Wardrobe' by Perceval Designs
    Our reproduction Italian 17th century cassetta frame with corner & centre arabesques
    Our reproduction Italian 17th century cassetta frame with corner & centre arabesques, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Our reproduction Italian 17th century cassetta frame with corner & centre arabesques, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Our reproduction Italian 17th century cassetta frame with corner & centre arabesques
    'Television Stand' by Perceval Designs
    'Television Stand' by Perceval Designs, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    'Television Stand' by Perceval Designs, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    'Television Stand' by Perceval Designs
    Pair of 'Little Mellie' console tables
    Pair of 'Little Mellie' console tables, Perceval Designs Perceval Designs BedroomBedside tables
    Pair of 'Little Mellie' console tables
    Owner and founder Michael Hilliard's reproduction framing, handmade and bespoke furniture stretches worldwide. His work includes the restoration for The Royal Collection and The Trophy Rooms at Windsor Castle, the framing for The Virgin and Child by Botticelli at the National Gallery Edinburgh and The Massacre of The Innocents by Rubens which, at the time, was the world's most expensive picture ever sold. The Perceval Designs collection decorates homes internationally and is all produced in the UK using traditional techniques.

    Hitcham
    Brickhouse Farm
    IP7 7PX Hitcham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1449740935 www.percevaldesigns.co.uk
