ZASUE is a textile design label founded by three young-designers in Vienna, with the intention to revive the value of textile design, focusing on all its’ aspects: print, weave and knit.

Considering that there are no longer any textile industries in Austria anymore, and textile design has become a market niche, the designers would like to change this fact and try to establish their own label, where they can pursue their passion. One of the main emphasis is focusing on being sustainable, due to environmental consciousness. Therefore only exclusive natural fabrics are used.

The process begins with the raw idea and rises through all the stages of design and production to the final product. Currently the products are being sold at pop up stores and design fairs. A major goal is to build a network within the design community and cooperate with as many designers as possible.

100 % handmade in Vienna.