Jonathan Smith Architects ltd
Architects in Beverley
Reviews (1)
    Dacre Lakeside Park Restaurant , Jonathan Smith Architects ltd
    Dacre Lakeside Park Restaurant
    Lockington, Jonathan Smith Architects ltd
    Lockington, Jonathan Smith Architects ltd
    Lockington

    Jonathan Smith Architects has been established since 2010. With over 20 years experience as a Chartered Architect working on a broad range of architectural projects, from residential domestic projects, commercial offices, community buildings and restaurants.

    Service areas
    Beverley
    Company awards
    • British Steel Architecture Award
    • 4th Prize
    • LABC North and East Yorkshire Building Excellence Awards—Best Individual new home—2015
    • Nominated for the LABC National Awards 2015—Best Individual new home
    Address
    44 Normandy Avenue
    HU17 8PE Beverley
    United Kingdom
    +44-1482881864 www.jsmitharchitect.co.uk

    Reviews

    Adrian Parker
    Excellent service and very helpful
    over 1 year ago
