The London Tile Co.
Tile, Stone & Worktops in Ash Vale
    We sell an extensive range of stunning bathroom, kitchen, wall and floor tiles to suit your home renovation needs. With samples available and free delivery as standard on orders over £300, we go the extra mile to help you find your perfect tiles.

    We stock the innovative Valverdi Indoor-Out co-ordinating indoor and outdoor porcelain tiles, and also hard-wearing PorcelPave outdoor porcelain tiles.

    The London Tile Co. is part of the Hampshire Tile Warehouse group of companies, which gives us access to a fantastic range of ceramic, porcelain and natural stone tiles in a variety of sizes. You can visit us in at our showrooms or browse our website to be inspired by our fantastic range of tiles to suit all tastes and budgets.

    Service areas
    • ash vale
    • Aldershot
    • Hedge End Southampton
    • Brentford
    • Brighton
    • Southwick
    • Uckfield
    • United Kingdom
    • Show all 8 service areas
    Address
    Hollybush Industrial Estate
    GU11 2PX Ash Vale
    United Kingdom
    +44-3333208048 www.londontile.co.uk

    Reviews

    andy brandish
    Twice i have purchased tiles and all the preparation materials I have needed for both bathrooms at my house and I have dealt with Tony boxall twice and had a great experience he was extremely helpful and knowledgeable and was able to advise me on everything I needed.
    over 1 year ago
    Wayne Forster
    I have used The London Tile Co a number of times for a variety of projects (kitchen, bathroom and external patio tiles). The service from Julian and his team has always been brilliant. I would definitely recommend.
    over 1 year ago
    Geoff Burke
    The friendly and professional way staff at London Tile Company looked after me was second to none. This along with their exceptional product knowledge and large variety of stock made them by far the best supplier to deal with. I would reccomend them to anyone.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
