For more than 90 years at Titchmarsh & Goodwin we have been handcrafting stunningly beautiful wooden furniture at our workshops in Suffolk. We work with interior designers, architects and private clients to deliver individual pieces and schemes which we can ship all over the world. Our highly skilled team of cabinet-makers, woodturners, carvers and French polishers are simply the best in the business at making furniture in the traditional way using the finest English oaks and walnuts. We’re very proud of the quality that we can achieve.