Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Titchmarsh &amp; Goodwin
Furniture & Accessories in Ipswich
Overview 2Projects (2) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (4)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Corridor, hallway & stairsSeating
    Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style bedroom
    Furniture Collection, Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Country style living room
    +3
    Furniture Collection
    Oak tables , Titchmarsh & Goodwin Titchmarsh & Goodwin Dining roomTables
    Oak tables

    For more than 90 years at Titchmarsh & Goodwin we have been handcrafting stunningly beautiful wooden furniture at our workshops in Suffolk. We work with interior designers, architects and private clients to deliver individual pieces and schemes which we can ship all over the world. Our highly skilled team of cabinet-makers, woodturners, carvers and French polishers are simply the best in the business at making furniture in the traditional way using the finest English oaks and walnuts. We’re very proud of the quality that we can achieve.

    Services
    • Bespoke wooden furniture
    • private and commercial
    Service areas
    • Throughout the UK and worldwide
    • ipswich
    Address
    Titchmarsh & Goodwin
    IP3 8AL Ipswich
    United Kingdom
    +44-1473341958 www.titchmarsh-goodwin.co.uk

    Reviews

    alastair smithers
    I emailed them but they never returned my email.
    4 months ago
    Horia Anita
    Class & proper quality Worth every penny Jamie is really amazing
    about 1 year ago
    Quentin Bargate
    First class workmanship and quality. I cannot praise them highly enough! Highly recommended.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
      Add SEO element