Allwallpapers
Paint & Wall Coverings in Melksham
Reviews (9)
    Wall mural wallpapers for kids, Allwallpapers
    Wall mural wallpapers for kids, Allwallpapers Allwallpapers Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Wall mural wallpapers for kids, Allwallpapers Allwallpapers Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration
    Wall mural wallpapers for kids

    Allwallpapers - online stores offering wide range of HQ wall mural wallpapers. In our store you will find different types of wall decor starting from standard paper wallpapers and ending on non-woven wall murals. Kids designs and adult motifs available for next day delivery - worldwide shipping.

    Service areas
    • bespoke wallpaper
    • Wall Murals
    • Home Decor
    • disney wallpapers
    • Melksham
    Address
    Unit S12 Avonside Enterprise Park, New Broughton Road
    SN12 8BT Melksham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7716843637 www.homewallmurals.co.uk

    Reviews

    Sarah Dodge
    Excellent wall sticker. I got the Disney Princess theme and its lovely. Very well made. Great prices quick delivery
    2 months ago
    LeeTina davis
    Very good quality mural and fantastic price, arrived fast and kept updated completely from order submitted until delivery. Would definitely recommend.
    8 months ago
    Hayley Morris
    I’ve used Allwallpapers in 2 rooms of the house and I can not recommend the service enough. Delivered on time and the finish is outstanding. Next room being planned!
    9 months ago
