Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vintagist.com
Online Shops in Birmingham
Overview 9Projects (9) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Vintage Wall Decorations, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Wall Decorations, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vintage Wall Decorations, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Office spaces & stores
    +6
    Vintage Wall Decorations
    Vintage LED Lightbox Illuminated Display Marquee Wall Light Up Box as Wall Lamp, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomLighting
    Vintage LED Lightbox Illuminated Display Marquee Wall Light Up Box as Wall Lamp, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vintage LED Lightbox Illuminated Display Marquee Wall Light Up Box as Wall Lamp, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Vintage LED Lightbox Illuminated Display Marquee Wall Light Up Box as Wall Lamp
    Leuchtbuchstaben Leuchtobjekte beleuchtete LED Buchstaben Initialen Marquee Vintage Leuchtsymbole, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Leuchtbuchstaben Leuchtobjekte beleuchtete LED Buchstaben Initialen Marquee Vintage Leuchtsymbole, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Leuchtbuchstaben Leuchtobjekte beleuchtete LED Buchstaben Initialen Marquee Vintage Leuchtsymbole, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomLighting
    +2
    Leuchtbuchstaben Leuchtobjekte beleuchtete LED Buchstaben Initialen Marquee Vintage Leuchtsymbole
    XL Lightbox A3 Leuchtkasten mit Buchstaben im Reklamebox Kinotafel Vintage Stil - Retro Lichtbox Display Banner Leuchtbox, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Walls & flooringPictures & frames
    XL Lightbox A3 Leuchtkasten mit Buchstaben im Reklamebox Kinotafel Vintage Stil - Retro Lichtbox Display Banner Leuchtbox, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomAccessories & decoration
    XL Lightbox A3 Leuchtkasten mit Buchstaben im Reklamebox Kinotafel Vintage Stil - Retro Lichtbox Display Banner Leuchtbox
    Vintage Cinematic Lightbox A4 LED Cinema Light Up Box Display with letters symbols and emoticon tiles, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomLighting Black
    Vintage Cinematic Lightbox A4 LED Cinema Light Up Box Display with letters symbols and emoticon tiles
    Vintage Marquee Light Up Letters Wall Signs Illuminated Letter Carnival Circus Lighted Objects Wedding Decoration, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomLighting Metal
    Vintage Marquee Light Up Letters Wall Signs Illuminated Letter Carnival Circus Lighted Objects Wedding Decoration, Vintagist.com Vintagist.com Living roomLighting Wood
    Vintage Marquee Light Up Letters Wall Signs Illuminated Letter Carnival Circus Lighted Objects Wedding Decoration
    Show all 9 projects

    At Vintagist.com we offer you a broad selection of vintage/nostalgia furniture. Whether you are looking for wall clocks in an unique shabby chic style, laser cut vinyl wall clocks made from real long play disc records, distressed metal or wooden plaques, rustic wall hooks, reclaimed picture frames or any other home decoration - it is worth having a look into our online shop. 

    Services
    • Shabby chic
    • Vintage
    • Retro
    • Nostalgia
    • Reclaimed Home Decoration Online shop
    Address
    34 bournville lne
    b30 2ln Birmingham
    United Kingdom
    www.vintagist.com
    Legal disclosure

    Represented by: Domenik Metzger (Sole Trader)

    34 Bournville Lne B30 2LN Birmingham United Kingdom

      Add SEO element