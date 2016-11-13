At Vintagist.com we offer you a broad selection of vintage/nostalgia furniture. Whether you are looking for wall clocks in an unique shabby chic style, laser cut vinyl wall clocks made from real long play disc records, distressed metal or wooden plaques, rustic wall hooks, reclaimed picture frames or any other home decoration - it is worth having a look into our online shop.
- Services
- Shabby chic
- Vintage
- Retro
- Nostalgia
- Reclaimed Home Decoration Online shop
- Address
-
34 bournville lne
b30 2ln Birmingham
United Kingdom
www.vintagist.com
Represented by: Domenik Metzger (Sole Trader)
34 Bournville Lne B30 2LN Birmingham United Kingdom