Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Skippy Waste Services Ltd
Other Businesses in Stockton-On-Tees
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Skippy Waste Services are one of the leading skip hire & waste removal companies in Stockton-on tees & Middlesbrough. We provide our reliable & knowledgeable service to both commercial & domestic customers across the region. For more information, contact one of the friendly team today.

    Services
    • Skip Hire
    • Domestic Skips
    • Commercial skips
    • Waste management
    • Recycling services
    • Top soil
    Service areas
    • Stockton-on-tees
    • middlesbrough
    • redcar
    • darlington
    Address
    The Recycling Centre
    TS18 3RU Stockton-On-Tees
    United Kingdom
    +44-1642268269 www.skippyskips.co.uk

    Reviews

    Dennis Putsman
    Great service, delivered and collected on time. Many thanks. Very pleasant dealing with your staff on the phone.
    almost 3 years ago
    Robin Wilson
    Regularly use Skippy for all my house refurb jobs, friendly, reliable service. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Mark Smith
    Excellent service
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element