S2 20
Online Shops in Johnstone
    Nordic and black and white decorations

    ‘Looking for that Nordic design style in your home, but don’t want to follow the crowd?  Take a look at S2 20, a new website featuring products carefully sourced from artists and designers all over the world.  The S2 20 collection features small independent designers and handmade products.

    World wide shipping. 

    On the designer focus page you’ll get to know the designers behind the products. The shop is run by Hege Morris from interior design blog Hege in France.

    World Wide
    PA5 8QA Johnstone
    United Kingdom
    +44-7492049755 www.stwotwenty.com
