Deseo is a luxury brand of premium quality bespoke fascias, accessories and components, supplying the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom and living room sectors.

Inspired by the latest fashions and trends with strong European and British influences it sources bespoke, made to measure products for the luxury designer orientated market. Selling to the discerning customer who does not want to compromise on quality, and has a clear vision of a unique design or aesthetic they want to create.

All products are sourced from the finest suppliers and manufactured with a combination of cutting edge technology and hand finishing. Products are crafted from only the highest quality materials. Our suppliers are experts at the pinnacle of their trades, and show a fastidious attention to detail. The result is a unique product with soul and emotional resonance.

Deseo has created a highly flexible supply chain, designed to move quickly with the latest fashions to introduce new finishes, accessories, features and design innovations created both in house and with the industry’s leading designers. These investments allow Deseo to fulfil its ethos of being at the vanguard of contemporary living design.

Deseo supplies the end consumer through a network of dedicated specialist independent retailers, contractors, distributors, specifiers, architects and interior designers.

Deseo offers a full trade package of branding, literature, marketing support and software to help simplify the order process of a bespoke product offer.