Utology is a new brand of interior products offering simple, considered accessories for the home or office, handmade in our workshop. We aim to create timeless pieces that are valued and cherished by putting craftsmanship and functionality at the forefront of the design and making process.

Our designs are all simple, with clean lines and contemporary style and an emphasis on the utilitarian. Materials are selected for quality, with care and attention going into each piece. Nothing leaves our workshop until it has met our standards, ensuring our products are made to last. Products are made in small batches or made to order, meaning they go from the makers hands to the customers. Utology was founded in 2015 by Dan Hoolahan and is based in Liverpool, UK.