Wolff Architects is an established and award winning architectural practice which specialises in providing client-centered, quality architectural design. Founded in 1979 by David Wolff, the practice is highly recognised for its wide range of specialist skills, expertise and knowledge base, particularly in high-end residential, retail and commercial sectors.

Wolff Architects is multi-disciplinary practice offering a complete and multifaceted service to our clients covering every aspect of the architectural process from project conceptualisation, interpretation and option appraisal, through to the realisation and delivery.