MAD architects llp
Architects in Chesterfield
Reviews (6)
    Ashover Road, Chesterfield
    Ashover Road, Chesterfield
    Ryegate Road, Sheffield

    MAD architects is a RIBA Chartered architectural practice based in Chesterfield, creating design led, sustainable buildings in Sheffield, Chesterfield and throughout Derbyshire, South Yorkshire and the Peak District.

    We are small practice with a proven flair for designing creative solutions that are backed up and built with fifteen years of technical experience. We provide a personal service at all stages of your project, but with the professional service expected of a larger practice. We strive to create great designs that respect the environment. During the early design stages we integrate sustainable features, maximising benefits and minimising cost. By encouraging the adoption of sustainable principles into each project we aim to create architecture that offers benefits both today and for future generations.

    We utilise leading BIM software to design all our projects in 3D, enabling us to spend more time designing your project, rather than just producing drawings. Our 3D models are fully accessible by clients, enabling you to get a full understanding of your project rather than trying to interpret technical drawings. We have experience of working on projects across the construction industry, ranging from individual house to offices & shopping centres. Working together with other building professionals, including; structural engineers, energy assessors and 3D visualisers, we provide a complete building design service.

    Services
    Architects
    Service areas
    • Sheffield
    • Chesterfield
    • Derbyshire
    • south yorkshire
    Company awards
    Theo Paphitis #SBS winner
    Address
    45 brockwell lane
    S40 4EA Chesterfield
    United Kingdom
    +44-1246888923 www.madarchitects.co.uk

    Reviews

    Paul Goodwin
    The help, advice, and work undertaken by MAD Architects llp, proved to be invaluable in dealing with an extremely stubborn Council. We wouldn't have got to where we are now without Martin, we will be eternally grateful for him undertaking our project, keeping us in the picture in easy to understand updates, and for his professionalism. Many thanks all at MAD Architects llp, especially Martin, great work.
    about 1 year ago
    Hilary Widdowson
    Martin is very personable but entirely professional. He took time to understand what we needed and was very patient. He shared impressive examples of various projects. The pricing structure is clear. The drawings enabled us to fully visualise the extension. I would certainly recommend this firm.
    over 5 years ago
    marcello rea
    Martin was recommended to us by a friend. I'm a very fussy type of guy and Martin was quick to understand this, he was patient understanding and professional throughout. He always responds to concerns, never missed an appointment or failed to respond to texts. I'm an old fashioned pen and paper type so I wasn't immediately impressed when Martin told me drawings would be done on C.A.D. however Martin was able to quickly produce clear drawings and could quickly alter details that would have taken ages otherwise. the computer program also enabled a simulated tour of the building which also proved useful. at the end of the day, Martin left us completely satisfied with the project design and his utter professionalism. I would not hesitate to recommend him. Thank you Martin
    over 5 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
