Meneck Design
Artists & Artisans in Sevenoaks
    From traditional to contemporary, we offer a great variety of services : restoration, refurbishing, upholstery, design, consultation and unique creations for sale.

     We can restore, redesign or create all types of furniture : sofas, chairs, headboards, cushions, stools, banquet seating, tailor-made loose covers, wall panels, deep buttoning, cushion replacement. Special requests undertaken.   

    We also work in collaboration with a roman blind and curtain maker. Our team consists of various interior design professionals.   

    We work with a diverse variety of customers : both private and corporate such as restaurants, hotels, pubs, shops or banks and for specific events such as weddings and other celebrations.   

    Our priority is to meet your expectations with the quality of our services and products. The materials and fabrics selected are among the best and the hand-craftsmanship will surpass your expectations.   

    Always bespoke, every piece of furniture becomes unique.

    Services
    Upholstery and Design Furniture
    Service areas
    Sevenoaks and Kent
    Address
    tn13 3ej Sevenoaks
    United Kingdom
    +44-7717297537 www.meneckdesign.com
