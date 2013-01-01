Welcome to London Cows info page where we will be adding useful and informative articles of how to care for your cowhide animal skin rugs and furniture, background on the style movements and contemporary design issues associated with this wonderful natural material. But we’re not just about cowhide we will also be writing about some of the other products that we sell such as reindeer rugs and carpets.
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
SW6 4ER London
United Kingdom
+44-2070996616 www.londoncows.co.uk