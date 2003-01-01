Your browser is out-of-date.

Office Reality
Furniture & Accessories in Wellington
Reviews (11)
    Innovation 1st New Office

    Office Reality Ltd was formed in 2003. Since then we have been supplying affordable, high quality furniture to companies of all sizes throughout the United Kingdom. With FREE delivery to all parts of the UK, no minimum order value and no hidden extra charges everything you see is what you pay. Prices on all items in our furniture ranges exclude VAT.

    Services
    • Office Funriture
    • Cafe Furniture
    • Design
    • Office Fit-Out
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and WELLINGTON
    Address
    UNIT 4A, WESTPARK 26
    TA21 9AD Wellington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1823663880 www.officereality.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jay B
    Fast and Reliable Service
    about 2 months ago
    Gadsbury Close
    Shocking customer service. Continuous delays by using all the excuses in the book on both orders we placed, there is a lack of communication and customer support agent has a terrible attitude.
    4 months ago
    Finchley Hero6yy2245555444446
    Repeatedly disappointing - failed to deliver, delivered late, failed to collect. Long waits on the phone. THE WORST.
    12 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
