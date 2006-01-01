A Squared Architects is a collaborative studio based practice focussed on a shared ambition of delivering quality design solutions on time and on budget.

Established in 2006 by three architects and a landscape designer, Paul Abbott, Rob McVicar, Mark Ashurst and Patricia Shepherd, A Squared brings together a team of highly creative individuals committed to delivering outstanding design standards. Our combined knowledge of architecture and garden design, both for new housing and for existing buildings that require refurbishment, allows us to offer clients a comprehensive package of skills. Coupled with a truly personalised service, where there's no middleman, our clients feel valued and part of every stage of a project as it happens. Drawing on experience and expertise gained through delivery of a variety of architectural projects, A Squared works to the following core principles:

Creativity and Imagination are at the heart of our practiceFriendly, personalised serviceCollaborative teamworkFlexibility in the level of service we provide3D imaging and modellingSustainable design principles and practice.

Always committed to delivering innovative and sustainable design, we keep up to date on all the latest sustainable design practices and regulatory requirements. While aiming for a future where buildings are zero carbon and energy demands are met by renewable technologies, we currently follow the Code for Sustainable Homes (CFSH) and BRE Environmental Assessment Method (BREEAM).

Our diverse portfolio includes new residential, retail and office developments as well as conversions and extensions and ecclesiastical renovations. Many of these have been challenging projects involving Listed Buildings or within Conservation Areas. One such project, the conversion of Wensum Factory, Norwich, into 48 apartments won Best Residential Conversion in the LABC East Anglia Building Excellence Awards.