Flairlight was established in 2003 to offer sound technical lighting solutions to architects, property developers, interior designers, electrical installers, mechanical & electrical engineers and end users. There was a distinct gap in the market as the majority of lighting products were being pushed and / or selected from the south-east electrical distributors and wholesalers; products were not being selected for their quality, reliability, performance or compatibility.

Our mission statement: “Supplying products that don’t come back to customers that do”