Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Lighting Designers in Epsom
Overview 15Projects (15) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Product Brochures , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Product Brochures , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    Product Brochures , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Product Brochures
    Project 10 , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern houses
    Project 10 , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Project 10 , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern bathroom
    +10
    Project 10
    Tips on Lighting your Garden or Landscape , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd GardenLighting
    Tips on Lighting your Garden or Landscape , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd GardenLighting
    Tips on Lighting your Garden or Landscape , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd GardenLighting
    +1
    Tips on Lighting your Garden or Landscape
    5&6 Connaught Place, Hyde Park, London. , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Classic style media room
    5&6 Connaught Place, Hyde Park, London. , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    5&6 Connaught Place, Hyde Park, London. , Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +16
    5&6 Connaught Place, Hyde Park, London.
    Project 11 Battersea, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Modern media room
    Project 11 Battersea
    Project 10 Woldingham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Multimedia roomElectronic accessories
    Project 10 Woldingham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Balconies, verandas & terracesLighting
    Project 10 Woldingham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Dining roomLighting
    +9
    Project 10 Woldingham
    Show all 15 projects

    Flairlight was established in 2003 to offer sound technical lighting solutions to architects, property developers, interior designers, electrical installers, mechanical & electrical engineers and end users. There was a distinct gap in the market as the majority of lighting products were being pushed and / or selected from the south-east electrical distributors and wholesalers; products were not being selected for their quality, reliability, performance or compatibility.

    Our mission statement: “Supplying products that don’t come back to customers that do”

    Services
    lighting design and supply
    Service areas
    Epsom
    Address
    Units 5&6 Epsom Trade PArk
    KT19 9DU Epsom
    United Kingdom
    +44-1372888455 www.flairlight.co.uk

    Reviews

    Jim Tones
    this is a woeful business. Best avoided. Atrocious customer service levels and patronising with it. go elsewhere.
    5 months ago
      Add SEO element