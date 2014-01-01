A Gold award winning landscape design company, committed to bringing innovative ideas to every garden. Alex focuses on designing beautiful details and incorporating unique features whilst ensuring the garden not only complements but improves it's surroundings. Using materials in novel ways and planting design hold particular interest for her and while she primarily works for private clients across the UK and abroad, she also relishes exhibiting at flower shows, with Hampton Court Palace 2014 being her 4th in 3 years.
AFD design is also the official distributor of the Treebox Living Wall System for the North west and Midlands. www.alexandrafroggatt.com'
- Services
- landscape design
- garden design
- Project Management
- landscape architecture
- CAD
- botanical illustration
- sculpture
- art
- Consultation
- Show all 9 services
- Service areas
- UK and Global
- Sandbach, Cheshire, UK
- Company awards
- 1 x Gold medal and 3 x Silver Gilts at RHS flower shows. Second in the Young Designer of the Year competition 2011
- Address
-
86 Hassall Road
CW11 4HN Sandbach, Cheshire, Uk
United Kingdom
+44-7711989582 www.alexandrafroggatt.com