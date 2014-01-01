A Gold award winning landscape design company, committed to bringing innovative ideas to every garden. Alex focuses on designing beautiful details and incorporating unique features whilst ensuring the garden not only complements but improves it's surroundings. Using materials in novel ways and planting design hold particular interest for her and while she primarily works for private clients across the UK and abroad, she also relishes exhibiting at flower shows, with Hampton Court Palace 2014 being her 4th in 3 years.

AFD design is also the official distributor of the Treebox Living Wall System for the North west and Midlands. www.alexandrafroggatt.com'