Legal disclosure

"All of the oak fire surrounds, oak beam fireplaces, rustic oak mantel shelves, solid oak mirrors and marble hearth sets on my site are manufactured in my own UK workshops by myself and my team. I pride myself on the quality of my products and service I provide. I deal with all aspects of your order, from initial enquiry through order, manufacture and even occasionaly delivering. Based in Birmingham in the West Midlands I provide delivery to most parts of mainland UK by my own dedicated drivers and vans". Mick Stanford (Managing Director)