Designer Fireplaces
Fireplaces in Bimingham
    • Designer Fireplaces manufacture quality natural oak fire surrounds, marble fireplaces, oak mantel shelves and marble hearth sets suitable for a range of different heating options. Based in Birmingham, Designer Fireplaces deliver nationwide to mainland UK using their own dedicated delivery drivers. Call Mick or Danny on 0121 773 8833 or e-mail mick@oakfiresurrounds.co.uk with your enquiry.

    Services
    oak & marble fireplace manufacture
    Service areas
    Nationwide and Bimingham
    Address
    Unit 21, Sapcote Business Centre
    B10 0HR Bimingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1217738833 www.oakfiresurrounds.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    "All of the oak fire surrounds, oak beam fireplaces, rustic oak mantel shelves, solid oak mirrors and marble hearth sets on my site are manufactured in my own UK workshops by myself and my team. I pride myself on the quality of my  products and service I provide. I deal with all aspects of your order, from initial enquiry through order, manufacture and even occasionaly delivering. Based in Birmingham in the West Midlands I provide delivery to most parts of mainland UK by my own dedicated drivers and vans". Mick Stanford (Managing Director)

    Reviews

    Darren Hancock
    Great fireplace and crafted by professional service. Thanks guys 👍
    5 months ago
    Gillian Begg
    Excellent service. Quick delivery of samples and final oak beam. Delighted with product and result. Thank you - would highly recommend to anyone!
    6 months ago
    Chris Edwards
    Highly recommend; prompt email responses and very friendly efficient telephone communication. I sent a drawing with the dimensions of the fire surround we needed and a couple of weeks later it was delivered by their friendly driver. It was exactly to my dimensions, beautifully finished and couple of hours later I had it fitted. I’m not normally this effusive, but credit where credits due, a lovely job that transformed our room.
    4 months ago
