Architectural Emporium
Architects in Liverpool
Reviews (3)
Projects

New project
    • Shears Yard, Architectural Emporium Architectural Emporium Modern bars & clubs
    Shears Yard

    Like all good Emporiums, Architectural Emporium (AE) is a seller of
    unique goods. AE brings vigour, creativity and dynamism to projects of all size and type. Not defined by a particular style, each project is treated individually and thorough detailed responses are sought.

    Services
    Architecture and Interior Design
    Service areas
    • Commercial
    • residential development
    • Restaurants
    • Bar
    • arts
    • Liverpool
    Address
    13 Hope Street
    L1 9BQ Liverpool
    United Kingdom
    +44-1513630000 www.architectural-emporium.co.uk

    Reviews

    RecoveryInc CIC
    Above and beyond, quality!
    over 6 years ago
    Alison Wood
    Thoughtful, helpful, professional, contemporary, local. We’re working on a refresh of our home, and have been delighted with the response to our brief and with the solutions offered. Looking forward to the next phase!
    over 6 years ago
    Anil Arora
    Helpful, efficient, professional, reasonably priced, good with timekeeping and deliver the job.
    over 1 year ago
