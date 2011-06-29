Your browser is out-of-date.

THE STORAGE BED
Furniture & Accessories in Nottingham
    Garden Room
    Our vision at The Storage Bed Company is simple – to design and produce the best storage beds money can buy. Cheaper versions may look similar, but often they’re made really quite differently and simply won’t last or be as easy to use.

    We’re constantly commissioning new designs, seeking out new fabrics and finding new ways of doing things to ensure our storage beds are as comfortable, beautiful and practical as possible. It’s not only about the product though. We want your experience of buying your storage bed to be great too, so put a lot of effort into making sure we’re on hand to answer your questions and offer advice. We’re very much at the forefront of storage bed design – and want things to stay that way. So, we’re constantly using new technologies to develop our products.


    Made in the UK

    We use the latest technologies to develop, design and make storage beds - all in our Nottingham workshops.

    High quality, great value
    We sell our high quality storage beds online 24 hours a day 365 days a year.


    Come and see us

    You're welcome to visit our showroom in London or our busy workshop in Nottingham.

    Address
    Units 12—14 Calverton Business Park Hoyle Road
    NG14 6QL Nottingham
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084516999
