Rustic garden
Online Shops in Somerset
    Rustic Garden Supplies are a family owned company which
    has been operating for over ten years and has an excellent reputation for providing interesting and innovative planters and baskets for garden centres and growers.

    Our main office is in Frome in rural Somerset and our main distribution warehouse is located near Rugby in Warwickshire.

    We have excellent connections with manufactures and suppliers throughout the Far East which enables us to source new products. We are also able to design bespoke items specifically for individual customers to meet their requirements.

    The company employs a Chinese representative located in central China to oversee quality control in the manufacture and delivery of our products thereby ensuring excellent standards of quality are maintained at all times.

    Service areas
    Somerset
    Address
    BA11 3DT Somerset
    United Kingdom
