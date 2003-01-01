Founded in 2003, London Building Renovation has developed in a exceptional building company, with a heavy focus on restoring period details. We have developed a highly specialised small team of craftsmen over the last 10 years, with period relevant expertise in areas such as:- lime pointing, tuck pointing, rubbed and gauged arch work, replacement of stone details and restoration and re-building of chimney stacks on period properties.

As the Company has grown, we have applied the same idea of small teams, specialising in their own areas of expertise. In 2010 a reorganisation of the Company took place into five broad areas of discipline: build, roof, loft, extend and restore. This has allowed us to appoint a Head Foreman to each team and has given everyone on that team an understanding of the areas they are involved in.