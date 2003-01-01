Your browser is out-of-date.

London Building Renovation
Restoration & Renovation in Harrow On The Hill
    Founded in 2003, London Building Renovation has developed in a exceptional building company, with a heavy focus on restoring period details.  We have developed a highly specialised small team of craftsmen over the last 10 years, with period relevant expertise in areas such as:- lime pointing, tuck pointing, rubbed and gauged arch work, replacement of stone details and restoration and re-building of chimney stacks on period properties.

    As the Company has grown, we have applied the same idea of small teams, specialising in their own areas of expertise.  In 2010 a reorganisation of the Company took place into five broad areas of discipline: build, roof, loft, extend and restore.  This has allowed us to appoint a Head Foreman to each team and has given everyone on that team an understanding of the areas they are involved in.

    Services
    • Build
    • roof
    • loft. extend
    • restore
    • guttering
    Address
    99 West Street
    HA1 3ES Harrow On The Hill
    United Kingdom
    +44-2084233131 www.londonbr.co.uk

    Reviews

    Robert Davies
    Great company
    7 months ago
    Victoria Chutter
    Amazing quality work, carried out by highly professional and organised staff. Could not be more happy with the work they have done and with the care taken. Hugely appreciated the advice and support they gave us throughout the project.
    almost 2 years ago
    Marc Clifton
    Used Kevin and the team of two Pete’s to completely restore the front of our house, new windows, and proper renovation/return to the original character. Absolutely fantastic team, the care they put into the work was above and beyond my expectation. Key thing for me is always trust, Pete and Pete the two main builders were with us for half a year and my family would have trusted them with anything. Brilliant company.
    almost 2 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
