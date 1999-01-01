Who we were;

Tom Russell Dip Arch Glos RIBA Educated at Gloucestershire College of Art & Design he immediately joined the practice, then known as Carl E. Hobbis in 1979 as a freelance architectural assistant.

The early years were a matter of continued learning on the job, running numerous small refurbishment contracts and several new build schemes. This provided a wealth of experience, not only in building design & technology but also in contract administration. In 1984 he passed the RIBA final exams.

In subsequent years he assumed more responsibility becoming first an Associate, then a Partner and finally took control in 1992 when Carl Hobbis retired. In 1999 the practice moved location and became known as Russell Hobbis Architects.

His design philosophy is to make the interesting out of the ordinary, to create buildings from simple technology that fit the clients’ requirements and budget and most importantly, to work with rather than against those obstacles that are thrown in the way of all developments.

He looks towards the modern but with respect to the past. He is a practical, solution-focused architect who sees the role of an architect as that of an ‘enabler’, interpreting and implementing ideas into bricks and mortar.

Tom is a family man whose interests outside of architecture are sailing, skiing, and cycling and he is a keen supporter and volunteer at Moseley Rugby Club.

After a long career in architecture retirement beckons so no new commissions are being undertaken.