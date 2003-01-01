Juliet Colman (RIBA) and Christopher Hobson have been in their respective professions for the past twenty five and forty years respectively. They established in 2009 a corporate partnership, JCCH. Christopher Hobson had practiced in Northamptonshire for over thirty years whilst Juliet Colman practiced in London until 2003 and locally for 5 years. The practice combines experience, expertise and enthusiasm to undertake a wide range of architectural and interior projects throughout the United Kingdom and abroad.

The practice, if it is required, offers a complete co-ordinated architectural and construction design service, including feasibility studies, planning and Listed Building applications, Building Regulations approval and the management of any construction up to completion.

Currently (2010) we are working on a Country House Hotel and Spa amongst many other projects including new buildings, with extensions and conversions to all type of structures including museums.

We provide a holistic approach to the upgrading, adaptation and restoration of buildings for either new uses or upgrading internal facilities. The main emphasis of our work is for the residential market although Christopher has worked on many hotels and restaurants with particular reference to the interiors as he was a long standing member of the British Interior Design Association.

He realised very early on that the insides of buildings could not be considered without the outside. It was then a very short step to structure and architecture. He has built and extended many houses in many different styles.

Juliet Colman has a special interest and expertise in the conversion and restoration of historic and listed buildings of all grades. She places particular emphasis on their adaptation for new uses and the sensitive marrying of the 'new' to the 'old'.

Juliet Colman has also provided consultancy to other architectural practices in the preparation of complex schemes for the conversion of historic buildings for their new uses. On many occasions she has helped clients and other consultants to secure planning and Listed Building consent by means of negotiation and co-operation with statuatory authorities.