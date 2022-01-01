Your browser is out-of-date.

Cleaning Services Maida Vale
Building cleaning in London
    • Cleaner Maida Vale is specialized in cleaning of different buildings. We can look after the clean and tidy state of entire office rooms, rented apartments, houses or areas in them. Our services are on accessible prices. They are performed by very skilled and experienced cleaning staff, who always succeeds to complete their work in the expected time. Call now have your property well maintained.

    Services
    cleaning services
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    Flat 32, 20 Cropthorne Ct
    W9 1TA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037455125

    Reviews

    Pierre Houston
    My mom always made me help her with the spring cleaning and I absolutely hated that. In fact, I still hate it. I found this company and it is two years in a row now that they come to do it for me. It is so easy and the house is just perfect after them. So happy with it, I will continue using them.
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
