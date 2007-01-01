Your browser is out-of-date.

Kevin Cooper Garden Design
Landscape Designers in Belfast
    • "The Haven", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "The Haven", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "The Haven", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "The Haven"
    The "Mulberry" Garden, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Classic airports
    The "Mulberry" Garden, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Classic airports
    The "Mulberry" Garden, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Classic airports
    The "Mulberry" Garden
    "By the waters edge", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "By the waters edge", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "By the waters edge", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    "By the waters edge"
    A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    A Contemporary "Oasis", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    A Contemporary "Oasis"
    The "Sphere" has landed, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    The "Sphere" has landed, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    The "Sphere" has landed, Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Modern garden
    The "Sphere" has landed
    A Country Garden with "Style", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    A Country Garden with "Style", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    A Country Garden with "Style", Kevin Cooper Garden Design Kevin Cooper Garden Design Country style garden
    A Country Garden with "Style"
    Garden Design and Build practice based in Northern Ireland but covering anywhere within Ireland or the UK, indeed anywhere we can be challenged

    Where inspiration comes to life...

    Services
    • Our services range from Award winning Design Plans to full project management. We have a particular passion for plants and supply a vast range
    • including stunning semi mature specimens
    Service areas
    UK and Europe
    Company awards
    Four times winner of the prestigious ALCI National Awards for Garden Design
    Address
    BT40 2LR Belfast
    United Kingdom
    +44-7791560519 www.kevincoopergardendesign.com
