Garden Design and Build practice based in Northern Ireland but covering anywhere within Ireland or the UK, indeed anywhere we can be challenged
Where inspiration comes to life...
- Services
- Our services range from Award winning Design Plans to full project management. We have a particular passion for plants and supply a vast range
- including stunning semi mature specimens
- Service areas
- UK and Europe
- Company awards
- Four times winner of the prestigious ALCI National Awards for Garden Design
- Address
-
BT40 2LR Belfast
United Kingdom
+44-7791560519 www.kevincoopergardendesign.com