Break the Mould Furniture was established by me: Stuart Mutch BA (HONS). I create bespoke furniture, hand made doors and sliding sash windows as well as undertaking the repair and restoration of antique furniture.

I work to build relationships with my clients so I can understand their individual style and design a piece to suit their lifestyle.

I consult with my clients throughout, designing, handmaking, finishing and fitting each piece. I feel this attention to detail is necessary in my aim to create the perfect piece for each individual client.