Break the Mould Furniture was established by me: Stuart Mutch BA (HONS). I create bespoke furniture, hand made doors and sliding sash windows as well as undertaking the repair and restoration of antique furniture.
I work to build relationships with my clients so I can understand their individual style and design a piece to suit their lifestyle.
I consult with my clients throughout, designing, handmaking, finishing and fitting each piece. I feel this attention to detail is necessary in my aim to create the perfect piece for each individual client.
- Services
- Cabinet making
- furniture restoration
- Architectural Joinery
- Service areas
- Newmilns
- Address
-
1C High Street
ka16 9ee Newmilns
United Kingdom
+44-7842876309 www.breakthemouldfurniture.co.uk