Break The Mould Furniture
Cabinets & Cabinetry in Newmilns
Reviews (1)
    Handmade kitchen cabinets
    Handmade kitchen cabinets, Break The Mould Furniture Break The Mould Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
    Handmade kitchen cabinets, Break The Mould Furniture Break The Mould Furniture KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +1
    Handmade kitchen cabinets

    Break the Mould Furniture was established by me: Stuart Mutch BA (HONS). I create bespoke furniture, hand made doors and sliding sash windows as well as undertaking the repair and restoration of antique furniture.
    I work to  build relationships with my clients so I can understand their individual style and design a piece to suit their lifestyle.

    I consult with my clients throughout,  designing, handmaking, finishing and fitting each piece. I feel this attention to detail is necessary in my aim to create the perfect piece for each individual client.

    • Cabinet making
    • furniture restoration
    • Architectural Joinery
    Newmilns
    1C High Street
    ka16 9ee Newmilns
    United Kingdom
    +44-7842876309 www.breakthemouldfurniture.co.uk

    Lesley-Anne Gibson
    over 6 years ago
